‘Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam’ to get a sequel

Senna reveals that the sequel was in the plans for a long time. “The idea was to pursue it after seeing the reception to Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam,” says Hegde.

Published: 26th July 2022

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

KOCHI: In an exclusive conversation with Cinema Express, filmmaker Senna Hegde has shared that the team is moving ahead with a sequel to the much-acclaimed Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam, which won a National award last Friday.

Senna reveals that the sequel was in the plans for a long time. “The idea was to pursue it after seeing the reception to Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam,” says Hegde. “Now that we have seen how everyone responded to it and I don’t necessarily mean the awards and how the general public welcomed it, we thought, why not? We already have a bunch of ideas on how the story will proceed. The first film was about an engagement function; the second film would focus on a wedding. As to whose wedding, what or when — I can’t disclose that right now.”

Senna hopes to start shooting it next year after he finishes Padmini with Kunchacko Boban. He is currently engaged in the post-production of 1744 White Alto, starring Sharafudheen. He adds that a few actors from the original will reprise their characters in the sequel. The rest of the cast will feature new faces. “Sreeraj Raveendran (cinematographer) and I will be back, of course, and the creative team will be pretty much the same.”

Aside from winning the Best Feature Film in Malayalam trophy at the 68th National awards, Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam also won two honours at the 51st Kerala State Awards for Second Best Film and Best Story.

The film was welcomed with unanimous applause after its premiere at the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala and was an instant hit following its digital premiere on SonyLIV last year.

