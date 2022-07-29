Home Entertainment

Gender disparity exists in cinema as in all fields: Aparna Balamurali

Hailing from Thrissur, Aparna took her first steps into the big screen from the cultural stages in the district through dance and singing performances.

Published: 29th July 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Higher Education Minister R Bindu felicitating national award-winning actress Aparna Balamurali at Thrissur Press Club on Thursday

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: “Gender disparity exists in cinema as in all fields in the country. It’s time we shifted our focus from paying actors based on gender to fixing the payment based on their seniority in the industry,” said Aparna Balamurali, winner of the best actress national award at a ‘meet the press’ programme at Thrissur Press Club on Thursday. 

Hailing from Thrissur, Aparna took her first steps into the big screen from the cultural stages in the district through dance and singing performances. “I am happy to be a guest in my hometown and sharing this moment with you all,” she said. with a graceful smile. 

Aparna said, “The effort the entire team put into Soorarai Potru, especially director Sudha mam, was beyond words and the award was a recognition for the hardwork. She supported me in each step. Special training was arranged to understand the language, lifestyle, etc, and become the character of Bommi,” she said.

Responding to the questions regarding bitter experiences faced by some of the actresses in Malayalam movie industry, Aparna said though she had heard about such matters from her friends and colleagues, she luckily hadn’t undergone any such experience. 

“Thankfully, all people who have worked with me on the sets have behaved well and respected my space,” she said. To a query regarding gender disparity, Aparna said she herself was wonder struck when she heard the salary demanded by a male artist who had the same work experience in the field as her. With a handful of movies in line, Aparna said the national award wouldn’t be affecting her choice of films and would go ahead with already committed projects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aparna Balamurali
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp