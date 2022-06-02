STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

‘I’ve lost a dear friend of mine’

Kannada playback singer Vijay Prakash reminisces his friendship with singer KK, whose sudden death has
sent shockwaves in the industry

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Everyone is in a state of shock, especially the music industry and our singing fraternity. KK was an iconic figure, singer and a dear friend. It is very shocking and this loss has left a void. The very first time I met KK was more than 20 years ago, during my advertising days, when we used to do jingles together. I remember in the year 1999, he was working on his iconic album Pal and at the same time used to come to the studio to record jingles.

There are so many instances that we spent time and even travelled together. The whole industry respects him for the fact that he was somebody who never interfered in anyone else’s life but did his work sincerely and entertained the world. Nobody ever had any problem with him. He shared a cordial relationship with the whole industry. His fans always loved him because he was such a simpleton even though he was such an iconic entertainer.

If you look at his discography, the number of songs he had sung are not many, but every song was a chartbuster and a favourite. That is the kind of work he has done. What I know about him is that KK was very disciplined. He had a beautiful family with whom he liked spending time with. He always set the stage on fire during his performances. And ironically, the last we saw him was also on stage.

In the time I spent with him, I found him to be very receptive and warm, always willing to listen to what was being said. In one instance, we were on a flight together and during that time I had done a collaborative project with Berklee College. I showed him the work and he patiently saw the whole thing and had such great things to say.

More than anything, KK and I shared an old bond. He had a signature hug that he would always give any friend who met him. He genuinely loved his friends and fans. What I’ve lost is a dear friend of mine.
(As told to Monika Monalisa)

KK’s Kannada Melodies
Kanna Haniyondige — Manasaare
Yelu Bannada — Love
Marethoda Maatide — Sanchari
Kannu Ninnadu — Madana
Nadedaduva Kamanabillu — Parichaya
Vidaayada Veleyalli — Male Barali Manju Irali

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp