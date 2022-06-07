Home Entertainment

Singer Sarbjeet Kaur aka Sara Khippal is winning hearts with her voice

Published: 07th June 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Sarbjeet Kaur, AKA Sara Khippal, is among those who have gone out of their way to spread the charm of the Punjabi language and culture worldwide. She is a fantastic singer and dancer who has won people's hearts on social media.

Settled in Dubai, Kaur is an air hostess and a trained dancer. She is the co-owner of ‘Pure Bhangra’. The company manages artists and celebrity performers, and runs a team of Gidha dancers. Through Pure Bhangra, Kaur is not just promoting Punjab's traditional dance but also helping many Punjabi dancers live their passion. 

Kaur is extremely popular in the digital world thanks to her dance videos and Gidha workshops receiving millions of views. She loves to teach Gidha to people, and she's among the very first ones to do it on the global level. Besides, she often covers Hindi and Punjabi songs and shares them on her social media handles.

Kaur recently created waves as she featured in the 'Tohr' song by popular singer and actor Gurnam Bhullar. She also has a Spotify channel where she shares her music with the world.

