Home Entertainment

Actor Samarth Jurel to feature in web series 'Bandra', 'Taftish'

Published: 21st June 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 01:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Samarth Jurel, from Indore, has proved that age, social challenges, don't matter if you have patience, dedication, and skill. Jurel is a 21-year-old model and upcoming actor. He has already worked on two projects for OTT platforms named ‘Bandra’ and ‘Taftish’.

Jurel said that he had wanted to be an actor since childhood, but his father urged him to become a cricketer. Consequently, he started playing cricket at a young age but didn't quite like it until he was in late teens or early 20s. He felt it was restricting his aspirations and killing his dreams, therefore, he joined a modelling contest.

This helped him acquire confidence, which led him to pack his bags to head to Mumbai. He got a music album named ‘Parinda’ which was his first on screen debut. He featured alongside Anjali Arora in this.

After Parinda, Jurel started working on himself. He read 20+ books based on acting, and saw 100+ videos of prominent actors. Soon, he landed two projects. The first one was for an Amazon Prime web series named ‘Bandra’, and another was for an MX player named ‘Taftish’.

In Bandra, the audience can see some new talents like Kashish Narang, Krish Kapoor, and Riya Sharma, along with Irina Ame, Mark Nova, and Robert Haris.

Jurel has 515K followers on Instagram. When asked who inspires him the most? Shahrukh Khan, pat comes the reply, and Kartik Aaryan as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp