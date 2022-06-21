Actor Samarth Jurel to feature in web series 'Bandra', 'Taftish'

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Samarth Jurel, from Indore, has proved that age, social challenges, don't matter if you have patience, dedication, and skill. Jurel is a 21-year-old model and upcoming actor. He has already worked on two projects for OTT platforms named ‘Bandra’ and ‘Taftish’.

Jurel said that he had wanted to be an actor since childhood, but his father urged him to become a cricketer. Consequently, he started playing cricket at a young age but didn't quite like it until he was in late teens or early 20s. He felt it was restricting his aspirations and killing his dreams, therefore, he joined a modelling contest.

This helped him acquire confidence, which led him to pack his bags to head to Mumbai. He got a music album named ‘Parinda’ which was his first on screen debut. He featured alongside Anjali Arora in this.

After Parinda, Jurel started working on himself. He read 20+ books based on acting, and saw 100+ videos of prominent actors. Soon, he landed two projects. The first one was for an Amazon Prime web series named ‘Bandra’, and another was for an MX player named ‘Taftish’.

In Bandra, the audience can see some new talents like Kashish Narang, Krish Kapoor, and Riya Sharma, along with Irina Ame, Mark Nova, and Robert Haris.

Jurel has 515K followers on Instagram. When asked who inspires him the most? Shahrukh Khan, pat comes the reply, and Kartik Aaryan as well.

