Actor Diganth airlifted from Goa after ‘sports injury’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noted Sandalwood actor Diganth Manchale was airlifted from Manipal Hospital in Goa to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru at 4.30pm on Tuesday, after he reportedly suffered an injury two days ago in Goa. According to sources, he had been holidaying in Goa with his wife, actress Aindritha Ray.

Diganth, a fitness freak who loves adventure sports, is said to have hurt himself while attempting somersaults. The 38-year old actor from Thirthahalli in Shivamogga has acted in movies like ‘Gaalipata’, ‘Pancharangi’ and ‘Parijatha’. According to Manipal Hospital authorities, he had sustained a “sports injury” in Goa two days ago and was being treated at Manipal Hospital there. He is now being treated by Dr Vidyadhara S, head of the department and consultant spine surgeon at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road in Bengaluru.

He is undergoing further evaluation and investigations are being carried out, the results of which are awaited, the doctors said. “The medical team is taking all care to ensure his speedy recovery,” said Dr Shankar BC, Head, Medical Services, Manipal Hospital. According to sources, he arrived on a spine board (a stretcher which restricts movement to avoid aggravating the injury), but was conscious and talking.

He has reportedly suffered injury in his back bone and has also reportedly undergone a surgery on Tuesday evening, which however could not be verified.

Diganth had sustained an eye injury a few years ago while shooting for a movie.Sharing an update on his health, Aindrita’s father, AK Ray, said, “In Goa, while he was doing some sports activity, he was on the trampoline and suddenly he fell on his back. It’s a bit of a serious injury as there is a dislocation of the cervical vertebra. His fingers started numbing and since they didn’t have proper equipment to treat him they thought they would shift him to Bangalore.”