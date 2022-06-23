Actor Abhijit Patil to make directorial debut with 'Rajmudra'

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Actor Abhijit Patil is prepping up for his upcoming Marathi film 'Rajmudra'. He will make his acting debut in the film. Patil is currently taking acting workshops before the film goes on the floors.

Besides acting debut, Patil will also take the director's seat for Rajmudra. 'Rajmudra' is his maiden directorial venture. An avid fan of realistic cinema, the actor-director aims to create a film that has a positive impact on the audience.

As of now, Patil is working rigorously by improvising his dialogue delivery, voice, and diction. Apart from him, it is still not known about the other star cast of Rajmudra.

Rajmudra is said to be a social-drama flick that has comedy, action and entertainment. Along with it, the film also has a key takeaway for the audience.

MUMBAI: Actor Abhijit Patil is prepping up for his upcoming Marathi film 'Rajmudra'. He will make his acting debut in the film. Patil is currently taking acting workshops before the film goes on the floors. Besides acting debut, Patil will also take the director's seat for Rajmudra. 'Rajmudra' is his maiden directorial venture. An avid fan of realistic cinema, the actor-director aims to create a film that has a positive impact on the audience. As of now, Patil is working rigorously by improvising his dialogue delivery, voice, and diction. Apart from him, it is still not known about the other star cast of Rajmudra. Rajmudra is said to be a social-drama flick that has comedy, action and entertainment. Along with it, the film also has a key takeaway for the audience.