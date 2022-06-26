STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

BTS' J-Hope announces his first solo album 'Jack in the Box' release date 

J-Hope said he sees it as a healthy step. "I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again. I hope you don't see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan."

Published: 26th June 2022 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

J-Hope (Photo | Insta/ @J-Hope)

J-Hope (Photo | Insta/ @J-Hope)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: BTS band member J-Hope has announced on Saturday that he will release a solo album called 'Jack in the Box' on July 15.

According to Variety, the announcement was made on the Weverse platform. The first single from the upcoming album will drop next week, on July 1. This news comes after BTS had announced that they will be focusing on solo projects in the coming months.

The official announcement stated that 'Jack in the Box' lends voice to J-Hope's aspirations to break the mold and grow further. The album represents his own musical personality and vision as an artist."

A screengrab from J-Hope's Instagram, announcing the release of his new album

In making the announcement of solo projects earlier this month, J-Hope said he sees it as a healthy step. "I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again. I hope you don't see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way," he said.

Earlier this week, BTS' new compilation album 'Proof' became their sixth album to debut atop the Billboard 200 chart, despite the drama that accompanied its release. Four days before that album, the group announced they would be taking a break to focus on their solo careers.

That news had little impact on their fans, however, as 'Proof' opened at No. 1 on the album chart (dated June 25), with the equivalent of 314,000 sales in the United States, according to Billboard via Luminate.

As per Variety, a large part of that unit figure was motivated by CD album sales, which included an extra 13 tracks as opposed to the digital download and streaming album. The album, released June 10, is a three-disc compilation with a large majority of its contents being previously released material.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BTS J-Hope Jack in the Box
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp