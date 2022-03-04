STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

Entries funded by Russian government barred at Emmys 2022

NATAS has clearly made the determination that it cannot "in good conscience" do business with any entity associated with or funded by the government of Russia.

Published: 04th March 2022 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Emmys. Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

Emmys. Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has decided to disqualify the entries funded by the Russian Government for Emmys 2022.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, on Thursday, NATAS released a statement about the body's decision of discontinuing its business with Vladimir Putin-led country.

"Like countless individuals and organizations worldwide, NATAS has been appalled by Russia's unprecedented and unprovoked attack on the sovereign territory of Ukraine," read a statement Thursday from chairman Terry O'Reilly, whose group oversees the Daytime Emmys, along with those for sports, news, docs, tech and engineering.

"As creators who depend on robust freedoms to shed light on stories which elucidate and impact the world around us, our members feel a deep kinship with and concern for all the Ukrainian people whose liberties are at risk of being overtaken by these hostile actions," the statement continued.

NATAS has clearly made the determination that it cannot "in good conscience" do business with any entity associated with or funded by the government of Russia.

"Any entries currently submitted to the 2022 Emmy Award competitions administered by NATAS which fall under this determination have been disqualified," the message continued," the statement concluded.

The conflict began escalating after Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced the military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen", and since then thousands of Ukrainians, both civilians and troops, have been killed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Invasion Emmy War Hollywood NATAS
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp