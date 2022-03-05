STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting second child

Published: 05th March 2022 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Nearly two years after welcoming their first child, 'Game of Thrones' alum Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas are expecting their second baby.

Joe and Sophie, who are already proud parents to daughter Willa Jonas, have been making headlines after the 'GOT' actor was spotted flaunting her baby bump a few days back. Now, a source confirmed the news regarding the actor's pregnancy to E! News.

Back on February 12, the 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' star was captured wearing a teal maxi dress, showing off what appeared to be a baby bump while out with her family in Los Angeles, spurring pregnancy speculation from fans.

The much-in-couple were later seen in LA on February 14, with Sophie donning a crop top and cradling her bump. The pair, who started seeing each other back in 2016, first became parents in July 2020 when Sophie gave birth to their baby girl.

At the time, a source told E! News that Sophie and Joe were "so excited to be parents," noting that the duo had "been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off."

ALSO READ | Sophie Turner, Dane DeHaan to work together on crime thriller Wardriver

While the stars have kept Willa away from the limelight, deciding not to share any pictures of the little one on social media, Joe did open up about the "amazing" time he spent with his little girl during the coronavirus pandemic. "It's been forced time at home," he told CBS This Morning in a May 2021 interview.

"I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back," he added at the time. The singer even joked about the biggest lesson he's learned about parenting so far. "Naps are nice," he said. "All around."

As for how the couple is preparing for their second baby, it seems as though they're settling into a new house in Miami after selling their Los Angeles residence. E! News reported back in September 2021 that the stars purchased a new mansion, fit for a growing family.

In addition to a new home, Sophie and Joe's second baby will have a new cousin to play with. On January 22, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced they welcomed a baby through surrogacy.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," a joint statement posted on their Instagram accounts read.

Coming back to Joe and Sophie, the two got engaged in October 2017. In May 2019, Sophie and Joe surprised their fans by getting married after the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas. They then had a second wedding on June 29, 2019, at Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians, France. 

