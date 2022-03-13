Jamil Haider’s Hindi, Urdu classes are road to success for all foreign artists in India

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Bollywood has been a dream destination for every artist. Among various aspects, it is the acting talent that decides the fate of an artist. Not to forget, the command over language plays a crucial role for every actor. While fluency in Hindi is of utmost importance, actors tend to focus on improving the Urdu efficacy as well. Both languages are a part of India’s cultural heritage. Providing the best tutoring sessions of Hindi and Urdu, Jamil Haider is helping aspiring artists in honing their communication skills.

Haider is a freelance tutor who has played an instrumental role in giving artists a breakthrough in the entertainment industry. Ditching the mainstream classroom sessions, he prefers conducting sessions over a cup of coffee in Mumbai’s cafes. However, amidst the pandemic, he has conducted multiple sessions virtually. Among many promising talents looking forward to making their debut in the industry, singer and aspiring actress Natalie Di Luccio is grooming her dialect from Jamil.

It is a known fact that many foreigners look forward to a big ticket to Bollywood. As Haider continues to teach students Hindi from different parts of the world, he is quite overwhelmed to see the language getting much-needed recognition on a global level.

When popular actress Nora Fatehi made her entry into the industry, she took language tutoring lessons from Jamil. The sensational diva comes from a Moroccan household with her upbringing in Canada.

Among other successful foreign actresses in Bollywood are Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez. Summing it up, Haider states that diction enhances an actor’s performance on the big screen.