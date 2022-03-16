Celebrity hairstylist Seema Mane on doing Kiara Advani's hair for her sister's wedding

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Hairstylist Seema Mane is a woman whose work speaks for her. She has worked with various prominent actresses from the glam world. Seema was also the hairdresser of Bollywood sensation Kiara Advani for her sister Ishita's wedding.

Seema recently posted on her Instagram on how she spruced up Kiara Advani's authentic traditional look with an elegant hairstyle. To keep it snazzy and suave, Seema did a low flat hair bun, which made Kiara look ravishing. She finally added two peach roses that harmonised with her orange lehenga.

This wasn’t the first time Seema has styled Kiara Advani's hair. Have you checked the actress’ sassy look in her latest reel? Seema helped her achieve this swish look by keeping her hair wavy and open at the middle partition. This hairdo by her complemented Kiara Advani's alluring pink maxi dress.

On styling Kiara, Seema says, "The hairstyles that I have tried on Kiara have become my favourite too. Every time I work with her, I feel delighted. She is so humble at heart. She has also supported me a lot in my journey."

As far as experience goes, Seema has worked with Kiara Advani in movies like Kabir Singh, M.S. Dhoni, Kalank, Good Newwz, and numerous photoshoots.

Another name that is associated with Seema is Taapsee Pannu. She has worked with the actress on a myriad of projects, including The Ghazi Attack, Naam Shabana, Manmarziyan, Judwaa 2, Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, etc.

Seema has also worked with Tabu, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, Shloka Ambani, Alia Bhatt, and so many other artists. A few of her upcoming projects are Blur, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, Mishan Impossible, Shabaash Mithu, etc. With her impeccable expertise in hairstyling, Seema’s work has been applauded by many.