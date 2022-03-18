STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Producer Umesh Sharma gears up to deliver massive Bollywood hits

Published: 18th March 2022 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Umesh Sharma, founder of the production house ‘A Tree Entertainment’ is gearing up to excite us with biggest projects. With his immense interest in exploring the lanes of the filmy world, Sharma dived into the entertainment industry as a producer. He has always aimed to generate original content, and therefore, established A Tree Entertainment.

Sharma has a few interesting projects lined up. His upcoming historical drama film set in the 12th century titled ‘Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen’ is about to release on May 6. He is also the writer of the movie.

In this era of remakes, Sharma is trying to cover unusual stories for film enthusiasts.

