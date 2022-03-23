STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Smart and valuable work brought me success: Producer Vaseem Qureshi

Published: 23rd March 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: "Never say die attitude is vital to invest in innovation, After all, there isn't a flawless industry yet. Whatever your specialisation is, examine its current procedures and look for opportunities to improve," says artist Vaseem Qureshi.

Qureshi has taken full advantage of social media. He highlights the need for trust when it comes to developing an independent artist's brand. He made the most of every chance to develop a profitable music enterprise called ‘Aatma Music’. He now attends expos and other musical events to assist young musicians in realising their dreams.

Qureshi feels patience and action are the keys to success when it comes to establishing your way. "If you have a passion, devote yourself completely to it right now. Strategic cooperation is probably most important, prepare yourself, as well as learn everything you want to know to get started. Search for information on how to start a business on government websites and look for online assignments on what you want to negotiate."

Qureshi’s firm had previously released a song called ‘Tu Mera Misra Hai’ with Bhanu Pandit and Anita Bhatt which received positive response from the public. Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair Rahmani, two notable Instagram creators and TikTokers, were featured prominently in the song, which went viral.

Despite being dismissed at first for his efforts, Qureshi remained tenacious and fought tirelessly to attain his objectives.

