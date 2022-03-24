STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deepali Ogale - woman of perseverance who made it big in both sports, TV

She was seen in Season 3 of MTV’s show Love School on MTV India.

Published: 24th March 2022

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: There are some people who believe in following the crowd and then make decisions to work their way to the top. And then there are a few who believe in breaking the norm, finding their own paths, and going beyond to fulfil their dreams. To be a part of the latter category can be too demanding and trickier.

But, that’s what success is all about in the end. Where you first go on an expedition to finding yourself, and then you realise your true purpose, says Deepali Ogale, a woman of power and perseverance, who not only made her mark in sports and the fitness realm but a bit on television as well.

“Getting into the sporting world is something that can prove to be too challenging for some, but when a person’s visions are met with passion and love for work, everything becomes possible,” says Deepali. When she thought of getting into the fitness world, it was already too competitive out there, but that never made her lose hope. Instead, she knew she had to work very hard to get where she is today, and that’s what she did. Today, Deepali is a known national level bikini athlete (bodybuilding).

Deepali, who even won the title Miss Maharashtra 2020 at IBBF Indian Body Building Competition, stood as a runner up in Miss India 2019. Her breakthrough came when she worked in Season 3 of MTV’s Love School. Doing television made her known among the masses and the youth especially. She has even shown her skills as a certified fitness coach and aims only to take it forward from here.

