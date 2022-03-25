DJ Paul Thomas teases his fans with scintillating music releasing later this year

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The music industry has seen rapid growth in the last few years. As the internet has boomed, so have creative musical artists. One such eminent name in the music industry is Paul Thomas, a DJ and music producer. He is the man behind the music label 'FSOE UV' and has a radio show called 'UV Radio'. The music label was started by Paul in 2017, and it has grown exponentially since then.

Over the years, Paul has given trance music a new meaning. His musical tunes are joyful and have created a euphoria among the party lovers. Besides producing music and creating some original mixes, Paul has performed at some of the biggest music events across the USA. His record label 'FSOE UV' has collaborated with many talented DJs and musicians like Whoriskey, Funkagenda, Fuenka and Miss Monique among other artists.

Looking at his music library, a majority of the bangers created by Paul Thomas are a blend of trance music and progressive mixes. "That's what I live for. As a music artist, I believe that my job is to give the audience an experience of a lifetime. In my career, I have always strived for excellence by producing top-notch mixes", said Paul.

On being asked how Paul chooses the tonality of his tracks, he stated that his music library is huge as he has performed at thousands of events. In addition, he said, "I programme a set, understand the music breakdowns and create remixes that create a vibe amongst the people." Beginning his career in the 90s, Paul initially worked at record shops in his hometown Birmingham. Since then, he started networking with like-minded people and performed at local clubs and bars as a DJ.

Moreover, the music genres that Paul has expertise in are deep house, techno music and trance music. Calling his style of music the meeting of two different worlds, Thomas' tracks are widely adored by people of all age groups. As he has set the stage ablaze at renowned events and music festivals, the DJ preferably loves to perform in North and South America. He even revealed that Argentina is his favourite destination as he enjoys a great fanfare there.

As Paul has a busy year with an array of events lined up, FSOE UV plans to bring some chartbuster hits later this year. With the pandemic in control, he has his musical tours scheduled in different parts of the world.