Musician Freya Fox’s new EP ‘Lo Fi Asia’ takes continent by storm

When it comes to success, Janelle “Freya Fox” Kao is no stranger to the limelight. The former Facebook Gaming Fighting Game Champion turned musician/producer has reinvented herself.

Fox’s latest EP “Lo Fi Asia” is a side project release that samples the sounds of Asia and video games to create Asian Lo Fi hip-hop which has taken East Asia by storm.

While it only contains two songs including “Taiwan Lo Fi Night Market” and “Smash Bros Lo Fi”, the EP has already been streamed over 10 million times combined across major streaming platforms KKBOX (Taiwan), QQ Music (China), and Spotify.

Fox’s “Taiwan Lo Fi Night Market”, the hit single, contains real ambient samples she recorded from her time living in Taipei. The intro of the song starts with a very familiar sound heard by millions of Taipei MRT riders per day.

Indians who have visited and worked in Taiwan, will certainly recognize the male MRT announcer saying “Platform four for Xindian”, which then blends into a beautiful melancholy piano melody accompanied by a smooth lo fi beat.

The track makes listeners feel as if they are right there in Taipei walking the streets of the scenic Xindian at night, as they travel through the various night markets. The subtle sounds of sprinkling rain completes the ambience to encapsulate the authentic Taipei experience.

Fox, who is a documented Polyglot, can also be heard singing in both Mandarin and English to a long lost lover which she is searching for as one might do walking the crowded streets of Taipei.

The second track Smash Bros Lo Fi, samples sounds of the famous video game Super Smash Bros. It creates the perfect gamer inspired lo fi track while also mixing in East Asian instruments including the Guzheng which can be heard playing a melody throughout the track.

When asked what was next for her, Freya says “I’ve got more music coming and fans will be surprised as to what the genre will be. I’m going pop punk/pop rock! It’s always been my true calling in life, emo never dies and I’m glad it’s coming back in 2022.”