Casting director Parag Rawool introduces prominent faces on Playground Season 1

Published: 24th May 2022 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Playground Season 1 features several notable faces. Casting Director Parag Rawool is the man behind the most celebrated contestants who are in the show. This young lad has already been a casting director for many projects, and talent head for various leading TV channels. Parag has once again brought the best talent on screen in Playground.

The team mentors in the show are CarryMinati, Triggered Insaan, Mortal, and Scout. Each team has 4 players. The names include famous influencers and gamers like Sakshi Keswani, Harsh Rane, Siddhi Mahajankatti, Tanya Palta, Yogesh Sharma, Adit Minocha, Vanshaj Singh, Foram Botadra, Vasu Kainth, and Ayan Ali.

Playground is a one-of-its-kind show. This live streaming e-sport gaming competition features numerous casual and pro games between four teams, each owned and mentored by the aforementioned Indian gaming superstars. 

Playground also reached the top of the trending list, with over 100k people watching it live for approximately five hours. It streams on Amazon MiniTV and YouTube as well. 

Parag started his journey in 2007 as an event planner and floor manager for many media events. He has been a talent head for Starplus, Zee TV, Colors, History TV 18, etc. Parag broadened his horizon by starting a media Company called Talent Theory.

