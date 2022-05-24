Kannada actress files plaint against husband, father-in-law for fraud

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Kannada film actor and producer Chythrra B Pothraj has filed a complaint against her husband Balajhi Pothraj and father-in-law M K Pothraj, a liquor baron, at Jayalakshmipuram police station and has sought police protection.

The 39-year-old actor in her complaint to the police filed on May 19 alleged that her husband and father-inlaw conniving with the branch manager of South Indian Bank branch at Jayalakshmipuram fraudulently operated her bank account by forging her signatures and renewing the gold loan without her consent. She alleged that her husband and father-in-law misused her account for their cash transactions by depositing money and withdrawing money without her knowledge and for several years, her husband had forged her signatures and transact in her absence.

“But recently when I visited the bank to collect a statement to furnish it before the family court and metropolitan magistrate traffic court in Bengaluru to furnish a bank statement of three years, I was shocked to know that gold was pledged and renewed from years without my valid signature. My husband had availed a gold loan of around Rs 13 lakh. So I immediately changed my specimen signature at the bank,” she said. She alleged that after she changed her signature, the branch manager, her husband and father-in-law had threatened her of dire consequences if approached the police to report their illegal act.

“I am scared for life as my in-laws do not hesitate to take law into their hands. I am also fighting against my husband in Bengaluru and before the criminal courts for the offence of physical assault and domestic violence acts. I am facing life threats even today and it has become very difficult to face harassment meted against me,” she said. So she has requested the police for protection and assistance to get her gold ornaments which were wrongfully pledged in the South India Bank by her husband and requested action against husband, father- in-law and the branch manager.

Based on the complaint, Jayalakshmipuram police have registered complaint under IPC section 466 (forgery), 406 and 409 (criminal breach), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) for the incidents happened between January 2014 and May 2022. A police officer said that a complaint has been registered and they are investigating the case.