Kerala film awards honour beauty in experiments

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Experiments in visual presentation and narration by a bunch of young talents stole the show in the State Film Awards 2021 announced on Friday. Avasavyooham, an experimental movie by newcomer Krishand R K that discusses serious environmental concern, bagged the best movie award.

Nishiddho by woman director Tara Ramanujan and ‘Chavittu’ by Rahman Brothers shared the prize for the second best movie. Dileesh Pothen’s brilliance was again recognised as the jury led by Saeed Akthar Mirza picked him as the best director for the movie ‘Joji’. The award will also help Dileesh Pothen to answer criticism from several quarters that Joji was an adaptation of K G George’s classic ‘Irakal’.

The selection of the best actor -- shared by Biju Menon and Joju George -- and the best actress award for Revathy seemed to have thrilled movie buffs as they were recognised for stellar performances that could be rated among the best in their careers. This is the first time Revathy, who is completing four decades of acting, is winning the best actress award.

Jury chairman Saeed Akthar Mirza said Biju Menon and Joju George put up an excellent performance. “Biju Menon was incredibly nuanced as a father (in the movie). Joju was exuberant in presenting a range of emotions,” he said. Revathy was selected from four actresses who came in the final round. Brilliant performances by Sumesh Moor in ‘Kala’ and Unnimaya Prasad in ‘Joji’ were recognised by the jury who picked them for the best character actor awards.

“Obviously, ‘Avasavyooham’ is the best choice. The film stands out in all elements and people would have been surprised if it was not picked,” said film critic Chandrasekhar A. “The choice of best actors too are natural. Sometimes, the state film awards are to be shared when two actors do their roles exceedingly well,” he said.

Cultural Affairs and Film Minister Saji Cherian said the government is considering a proposal to hike the prize money of the awards. The jury, which had to overlook many of the popular OTT releases, for the ‘popular movie with aesthetic appeal’ category has recommended that movies released through OTT platforms could also be considered for the award from next year. This year, ‘Hridayam’ directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan was given the honour.