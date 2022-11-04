Home Entertainment

Vinay Singh’s TopShotLife aims to bring authentic music back

Published: 04th November 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Conceptualised and founded by Vinay Singh, TopShotLife is a platform that has been designed to assist artists in fulfilling their dreams. Singh ideated TopShotLife with the sole vision that is focused on artists who are dreamers and entertainers.

TopShotLife gathers important resources and collaborates with experts to help materialise the content produced by the artist – beginning with video production, PR, marketing, etc. In January 2023, TopShotLife launched itself in India with the song ‘Morni’ which has been composed by Udit Saxena and written by Dr AJ Mahin. The is a love story of a small-town couple who navigates through the journey of getting to know each other.

Vinay says, “Our goal is to build buzz around artists and solidify ourselves as a consistent resource and go-to place for artist development and entertainment.” Vinay has successfully launched several debut artists and also collaborated with a few known artists such as Nitin Kumar, Rishabh Chaturvedi, JSL Singh, Udit Saxena, Bhavin Bhanushali, and Sameeksha Sud.

Besides, Vinay is actively signing budding and established artists from different genres to bring diverse and quality music to their audience.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp