Vinay Singh’s TopShotLife aims to bring authentic music back

By Express News Service

Conceptualised and founded by Vinay Singh, TopShotLife is a platform that has been designed to assist artists in fulfilling their dreams. Singh ideated TopShotLife with the sole vision that is focused on artists who are dreamers and entertainers.

TopShotLife gathers important resources and collaborates with experts to help materialise the content produced by the artist – beginning with video production, PR, marketing, etc. In January 2023, TopShotLife launched itself in India with the song ‘Morni’ which has been composed by Udit Saxena and written by Dr AJ Mahin. The is a love story of a small-town couple who navigates through the journey of getting to know each other.

Vinay says, “Our goal is to build buzz around artists and solidify ourselves as a consistent resource and go-to place for artist development and entertainment.” Vinay has successfully launched several debut artists and also collaborated with a few known artists such as Nitin Kumar, Rishabh Chaturvedi, JSL Singh, Udit Saxena, Bhavin Bhanushali, and Sameeksha Sud.

Besides, Vinay is actively signing budding and established artists from different genres to bring diverse and quality music to their audience.

