Producer Abhishek Rao to team up with Sonu Sood for action flick

Published: 13th November 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Indian cinema has given a few really good content-driven films and shows in the last few years. There goes a lot of effort behind bringing the cinematic spectacle to life. Focusing on the quality of work and power-packed storyline, producer Abhishek Rao has several projects in the pipeline.

While Rao pays attention to making entertainment-driven films, he also believes that the film should have a strong message. Best known for his work with Sonu Sood, Rao has been associated with the 'Dabangg' actor for several years. The producer has appeared in cameo roles in Sonu's films namely 'Kung Fu Yoga' (2017) and 'Simmba' (2018).

In addition, Rao was an executive producer for the 2016 film 'Tutak Tutak Tutiya'. Rao was away from film business during the pandemic. Fortunately, he utilised two years of scouting for the perfect script which he aims to produce soon. He will explore the OTT space as well with web series and shows. Rao wants to make a high-octane action film with actor Sonu Sood.

Along with his passion for movies, Rao been closely associated with Sonu Sood's NGO, 'Sood Foundation'.

