Home Entertainment

The other Khan

In B’luru recently, actor Soha Ali Khan shares the balancing act of being a mum, donning the role of the stricter parent and more

Published: 15th November 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Pics: Nagaraja Gadekal

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soha Ali Khan has a quirky sense of humour. Coming from a highly reputed family with everyone successful in their own stream of work, the actor-writer who calls herself ‘moderately famous’ is the most qualified one, in terms of education. “I am the most qualified person in my family, which evidently doesn’t translate to the most successful by any means,” says Khan.

A graduate from the University of Oxford as well as from London School of Economics, Khan loved academics unlike her family. “My parents were famous, my father, of course, was a professional sportsperson. My mother didn’t go to university, my father went to Oxford, but I don’t think he got to attend as many classes. He was on the cricket field. My brother didn’t go to university, my sister is a jewellery designer. And I wanted to study history. At that point, my parents said, ‘What will you do with history as a subject, it’s not really practical.’ I said, ‘No, I just really enjoy history as a subject’,” recalls Khan, crediting her love for history to her favourite teacher.

But times have changed and being a mother to five-year-old Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, she took some time to adapt to change. “I learned that it takes me a lot of time to get on board with new things. So even when it came to online education, I resisted it for the longest time. When the pandemic started, Inaaya stopped going to school, and I literally had to glue her down. Thank God for mute buttons is all I can say,” laughs Khan, who was in the city for a day for an event organised by Creative Galileo. Khan has visited the city multiple times on work and has always been fond of the city’s weather. 

Khan is a huge believer of equal parenting and she and her husband Kunal Kemmu share duties. Of course, she has confessed to being the stricter parent and believes in being a hands-on parent. It is quite evident even on Khan’s social media, where she posts cute videos of Inaaya’s relationship with her father where the little girl is painting his toenails while Kemmu is taking a nap. She captioned it, ‘Mid-morning naps can be hazardous’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp