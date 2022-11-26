Keeping it simple with Janhvi Kapoor

D Shreya Veronica By

HYDERABAD: Janhvi Kapoor needs no introduction, be it her choice of roles or her unabashed attitude to life, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter has come into her own. The Roohi and Good Luck Jerry actor is known for emoting abilities and ability to slide seamlessly into varied roles. In Hyderabad for the Blenders Pride fashion tour, Janhvi speaks to TNIE about her fashion choices, movies and her love for experimental roles in an exclusive interview.

How does it feel to be a part of Blenders Pride fashion tour the second time?

It feels great, I walked for them for the first time in 2019-2020. I am wondering why I took so long to do it again because I had such a fun time being a showstopper for Blenders Pride the first time. The Blender Pride tours are conducted very well, full of fun and frolic. I am happy to be back.

How excited are you to work with designer Amit Aggarwal?

I have wanted to collaborate with him for a long time. I am such a fan of his work and pieces. I think his style is so individual and he is an evolved creator, a fashion genius of our time.

Can you talk about your taste in fashion?

I think my taste in fashion is constantly evolving. I look at a lot of vintage references very often. I like it being an expression of my mood and where my headspace is at, where my body is at and how I am feeling. I like to keep it as feminine as possible.

What it is about fashion that you would like to portray? Is your fashion sense according to what your fans want or is it about yourself?

I think for me, it is being as real as possible, I want to wear what I want to put out there more often even if my stylist disagrees. My sister thinks that it is not a good decision but l stick to what I like wearing.



Tell us about your bond with your sister Khushi and her debut film The Archies.

She is currently shooting right now and if she is not shooting she would be here with me. I miss her already. I think I don’t think she needs luck because she is working so hard and she's got the best team around her that leaves no stone unturned.

What is your thought process while you choose your roles?

I think about the kind of films that I would want to see, if I am offering something new to the audience. This is because I think with each film it is our responsibility as artistes to build a relation of trust with the audience. And so, each and every decision I make I keep in mind that will they find more reason to trust me. The idea is... Will I be giving them something?

What roles do you want to experiment with?

I think I want to do comedy and a film where I can dance.

Do you want to work with someone in the Telugu film industry?

Yes! I really want to work with Jr NTR, I am big fan of his. And other than him of course, it's Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Sethupati. I am a huge fan of Tamil and Malyalam cinema as well. There is such amazing work coming out of there.

You have been working with your dad (Milli). How is it working along with him?

It’s been a great experience, I think we have made a film that is very special for both of us. My whole life I have heard about what he is like as a producer and now I think it’s my good fortune that I am able to work with him.

What is Janhvi like in reel and real life?

I think in reel, I am what my director wants me to be and in real life, I am very simple.

What is that makes you simple?

Just because I like simple things. If I eat a good meal, I would be happy. If I watch a good film, I am happy and if I find some extra time, I spend it with my siblings and my father. I like to travel which makes me happy. If someone cracks a good joke, I laugh and am happy.

What do you do in your personal time?

I watch movies and love to travel as much as I can.

What about your future projects?

My next film is Bawaal which is with Riteish (Deshmukh) sir and Varun (Dhawan), Mr and Mrs Mahi. So far, this is it.

What do you mean about sustainability in fashion?

It means using fabrics and textiles that are not harmful to the environment. Promoting recycling, reusing and re-wearing. I think when you see a garment made out of sustainable fabric, there is actually a texture to it that is very individual. I think it looks very beautiful. It’s a matter of pride to promote sustainability.

