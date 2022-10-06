Mega break with megastar Mammootty

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Palakkad-native Sam Sibin shares his journey in Malayalam film industry. Started with a role in Queen, now the young actor also wear the cap of a director. Sam Sibin grew up in Palakkad and studied to become a professional pilot in South Africa, all while dreaming of cinema. “The passion for cinema is why I continued applying for auditions even from South Africa,” he says

After a long wait, he got a role in the Malayalam campus movie Queen released in 2018. “That was after 15 years of searching for a chance,” he says. He got the role just before returning to South Africa to renew his licence.

Now, the actor has embarked upon a new role. Something he is quite thrilled about. He is one of the assistant directors of the upcoming movie, Rorschach, starring Mammootty. “I have shared screen with Mammooka before. It was just two scenes though. But I got called into Rorschach after the director Nissam Basheer saw my short film Succour. It was my first short film as a director. And Nissam and his wife are my friends. So that’s how I got the opportunity to be part of Rorschach,” he says.

“It was like a school where I could learn many things from the team and especially Mammootty. Not just direction, I could learn more about acting too. I was in charge of giving positions to Mammootty. So every day I had to learn his scenes and dialogues, to explain his position clearly. In a way, it was a school of acting too. And one thing I noticed was thatMammootty is a spontaneous actor. He can just do it effortlessly and so well,” he says.

According to him, along with talent, it is also important to have good relationships in the industry. “There are a lot of talented people. Even if one says no to a character, a director can immediately find another person for the role. As Mammookka said, there is no dearth of talents in Malayalam cinema, be it, newcomers or experienced actors,” Sam says.

Sam’s short film Succour is inspired by a real-life incident of Merin Joseph IPS. The short film was well received and has more than 1,38,000 views on YouTube.As Rorschach is set to hit the screens this Friday, Sam is excited and waiting eagerly for the response.

“My next short film Uninvited will also be released this Friday, on October 7,” he says.Some of Sam’s new works are expected to release soon. Karma Cafe by director Vinod Bharathan will also be released in the festival cycle soon. His latest projects include Journey, with Sreenath Bhasi in the lead role. Sam will portray a significant character in the movie. “I love acting. And now I am learning the ropes of being a director.”“However, I have a lot more to do. I haven’t achieved even 5% of what I wanted to do. There is still a long way to go,” says the actor-director.

KOCHI: Palakkad-native Sam Sibin shares his journey in Malayalam film industry. Started with a role in Queen, now the young actor also wear the cap of a director. Sam Sibin grew up in Palakkad and studied to become a professional pilot in South Africa, all while dreaming of cinema. “The passion for cinema is why I continued applying for auditions even from South Africa,” he says After a long wait, he got a role in the Malayalam campus movie Queen released in 2018. “That was after 15 years of searching for a chance,” he says. He got the role just before returning to South Africa to renew his licence. Now, the actor has embarked upon a new role. Something he is quite thrilled about. He is one of the assistant directors of the upcoming movie, Rorschach, starring Mammootty. “I have shared screen with Mammooka before. It was just two scenes though. But I got called into Rorschach after the director Nissam Basheer saw my short film Succour. It was my first short film as a director. And Nissam and his wife are my friends. So that’s how I got the opportunity to be part of Rorschach,” he says. “It was like a school where I could learn many things from the team and especially Mammootty. Not just direction, I could learn more about acting too. I was in charge of giving positions to Mammootty. So every day I had to learn his scenes and dialogues, to explain his position clearly. In a way, it was a school of acting too. And one thing I noticed was thatMammootty is a spontaneous actor. He can just do it effortlessly and so well,” he says. According to him, along with talent, it is also important to have good relationships in the industry. “There are a lot of talented people. Even if one says no to a character, a director can immediately find another person for the role. As Mammookka said, there is no dearth of talents in Malayalam cinema, be it, newcomers or experienced actors,” Sam says. Sam’s short film Succour is inspired by a real-life incident of Merin Joseph IPS. The short film was well received and has more than 1,38,000 views on YouTube.As Rorschach is set to hit the screens this Friday, Sam is excited and waiting eagerly for the response. “My next short film Uninvited will also be released this Friday, on October 7,” he says.Some of Sam’s new works are expected to release soon. Karma Cafe by director Vinod Bharathan will also be released in the festival cycle soon. His latest projects include Journey, with Sreenath Bhasi in the lead role. Sam will portray a significant character in the movie. “I love acting. And now I am learning the ropes of being a director.”“However, I have a lot more to do. I haven’t achieved even 5% of what I wanted to do. There is still a long way to go,” says the actor-director.