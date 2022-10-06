Radhika Apte: A cut above the rest

Priyamvada Rana By

Express News Service

There are just a handful of actors who shine like diamonds in their absolute rawness. Radhika Apte is one. The Parched star is loved by audiences for her standout boldness, effortless style, natural beauty, and venturesome spirit. It is reflected when she breaks conventional beauty standards, does not shy away from supporting roles, experiments with facets of filmmaking, and dabbles in OTT when others are apprehensive about the idea. What distinguishes Apte is her pursuit of interesting work rather than the pressing chase for stardom. Perhaps that is why—in her decade-long career—she’s chosen projects irrespective of the length of the role, the platform, and the medium of expression. Today, she is a show-stealer with a vast repertoire of 40 plus credits in theatre, short films, OTT web series, and feature films. Ahead of her film Vikram Vedha’s—a neo-noir action thriller written and directed by the acclaimed duo Pushkar-Gayathri—release, we caught up with her in a video interview where the Ghoul star speaks her heart out on how she takes audience expectations, long-distance bonds, and more. Excerpts...

After over a decade in cinema, how do you think the film industry has changed?

Today, we are presenting a wide range of content. We see a lot of writers and actors from various backgrounds getting employed in the industry. The world has become smaller where we watch content from all across the globe. The subjects portrayed are also becoming more eclectic and are constantly changing. For women, I’d say, they are getting better roles.

Do you aim to work as per audience expectations or go with your heart’s calling?

I prefer not to design my life or work according to what the audience expects. I’d do a project only if it genuinely interests me. I like to learn different aspects of filmmaking like direction, screenwriting and more, and I pursue them purely for personal reasons not to necessarily change the direction of my career or life. Having said that, I do take the audience’s feedback including positive remarks and criticism very openly.

You’ve been into performing arts like Kathak, contemporary dance, theatre and more. How has it evolved you as a person?

Art has introduced me to so many amazing people around the world who are extremely passionate about what they do. I have seen people, who for years have been doing something very small-scale with complete devotion and that is inspirational! Moreover, my work has made me travel a lot. It has broadened my perspective to a level where I look at things differently. I feel that when you play a role, you really have to make the audience root for that part, which generates empathy in your heart as well for the character. That changes you as a person and performer too.

What makes you stay away from the frenzy of stardom?

I have never come to this industry to have a certain ‘star image’. Neither I am chasing any goal of becoming an A-lister. I don’t like the unnecessary urge to put out a dolled-up side of me. I am not somebody who likes to go to parties. In fact, whatever I am wearing right now (shows her dress) is just for work. If I am not working, believe me, I sometimes don’t even comb my hair (laughs). So I am quite the opposite of all this glamorous avatar you are seeing right now.

In times when relationships are so fragile, how do you handle a long-distance marriage?

I am not a big fan of marriage nor am I against it. I don’t see any difference between marriage and a live-in-relationship, apart from the legalities. Other than that, I feel a commitment is a commitment no matter what kind of companionship you dedicate to. Having said that, I think every relationship has ups and downs. In my marriage with Benedict, we’re having a good time as we both are very like-minded people. Our bond is strong as we give each other the freedom to be who we are. We always have each other’s back and perhaps that is why we’ve been together for the last decade! In the end, it all comes down to finding a friend who you connect with in an organic way.

You’ve spoken about the darker side of Bollywood—one where discrimination, especially in the gender spectrum, persists. Has that changed now?

Yes, a lot of things have progressed but there is still a long way to go. While we have different shapes, sizes, skin colour, age-groups being accepted in the inclusive umbrella of cinema, mainstream cinema is yet to change. If we see the kind of films that are becoming popular today, they are the ones which are about ‘men being macho’. Makers are creating such films as this is what people like to see. So until society’s preferences change, it is tricky to move ahead imagining a change. Also, it is not just about Bollywood that’s grappling with vices. You take any society even outside of India or any field be it corporate, business, medicine, law, etc., and you will notice the struggle for gender equality. I think, being a public figure, you have to be careful about what you put out. You should take responsibility for your work and the message it heralds and it can be done without limiting one's artistic expression.

Rapid fire

One role you wanted to play in a movie that went to someone else?

Bhumi Pednekar’s role in Badhaai Do. However, Bhumi was so delightful to watch.

Your guilty pleasure on a tough day?

I love to dig into ice cream. I can have two litres of ice cream after a whole meal!

Three things you must carry in your bag?

House keys, wallet, and lip balm.

A hobby apart from acting?

I like cooking and baking.

