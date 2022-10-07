Home Entertainment

Police probe piracy of ‘Udal’ recorded from theatre

The movie was downloaded through Telegram by several persons. Many watched it through YouTube as well.

Published: 07th October 2022

A poster of the movie Udal

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Cyber police have registered a case and started a probe into the uploading of pirated copies of the Malayalam movie ‘Udal’ on the internet after it was recorded while screening at a theatre in Kochi.

The police said the case was registered following a complaint lodged by the executive producer of Chennai-based Sree Gokulam Films, the company that produced the film starring Indrans, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Durga Krishna in the lead. The movie hit the theatres on May 20, 2022.

“It has been found that the movie was recorded while it was being screened at PVR Cinemas at Lulu Mall on May 23. Later, the pirated version of the movie was circulated via Telegram. Some short clips were also posted on YouTube,” a police officer said.

The movie was downloaded through Telegram by several persons. Many watched it through YouTube as well. “The people involved in film piracy adopt such methods though stringent measures are taken to stop such acts. They record the movie from theatres and circulate it through Telegram channels. Several Malayalam films are being targeted by such groups. As Telegram is hesitant to share information about channels involved in such acts, the police and other agencies find it difficult to take any action,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the police have started to trace the person who posted the movie on YouTube. The case was registered under various sections of the IPC, IT Act and Copyrights Act. The high-tech cell of the Kerala Police also tracks film piracy activities in cyberspace.

