Social media sensation and model, Gurdeep Rai

By Express News Service

Social media is surging with a cosmic number of models and influencers. But, not all of them grab our attention. Only a few handfuls like model and actor Gurdeep Rai do. A law graduate, Gurdeep started modeling at the age of 18. He joined agencies like Mustard Models (Bristol), Model Management (Sheffield), and Models One (London). After longing for a great period, he started getting work in advertisements. He has worked with prestigious magazines like GQ, L’Homme Magazine, etc.

Eventually, Gurdeep's life was steering him toward the world of acting. He was spotted in advertisements for brands like Huawei Watches, Lloyds Pharmacy, NHS, etc. His life took a huge turn when he was featured in six music videos. These include Vaade Daave, Chann Chann, Gabhru, JindJaan, Stand, and Tere Piche.

At 22, Gurdeep landed in Mumbai. He enrolled himself at the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute. He was then seen playing a short role in the film Hamari Adhuri Kahani. He says, "There were challenges and downfalls, but I'm glad that I decided to stay consistent and follow my passion. One needs to be patient because success doesn't come overnight."

Gurdeep also started building his social media profile. He has amassed more than one million followers on TikTok and 397k followers on Instagram. Currently, he is working with brands like Mamaearth, Vaporesso, River Island, Fashion Nova, etc.

