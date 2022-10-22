Home Entertainment

Bommai attends Puneeth Rajkumar's ‘Gandhada Gudi’ pre-release event

 The pre-release event of late ‘Power Star’ Puneeth Rajkumar’s much awaited film Gandhada Gudi was held at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Friday.

Published: 22nd October 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai greets family members of Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pre-release event of late ‘Power Star’ Puneeth Rajkumar’s much awaited film Gandhada Gudi was held at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Friday. The docudrama is the actor’s final film and is set to be released worldwide on October 28, a day prior to his death anniversary on October 29.  On the occasion, the CM announced tax exemption for the movie.

More than 500 VIPs including actors, politicians, filmmakers and musicians attended the ‘Punith Parva’ event. Telugu actor Rana Daggubati, actor-director Ramesh Aravind, Yash, Raj B Shetty, Rakshit Shetty, director Prashanth Neel, producer Rockline Venkatesh, Divya Spandhana, Shruti, Priya Anand and actor-politican Sumalatha were present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puneeth Rajkumar Bengaluru
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp