Bommai attends Puneeth Rajkumar's ‘Gandhada Gudi’ pre-release event

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pre-release event of late ‘Power Star’ Puneeth Rajkumar’s much awaited film Gandhada Gudi was held at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Friday. The docudrama is the actor’s final film and is set to be released worldwide on October 28, a day prior to his death anniversary on October 29. On the occasion, the CM announced tax exemption for the movie.

More than 500 VIPs including actors, politicians, filmmakers and musicians attended the ‘Punith Parva’ event. Telugu actor Rana Daggubati, actor-director Ramesh Aravind, Yash, Raj B Shetty, Rakshit Shetty, director Prashanth Neel, producer Rockline Venkatesh, Divya Spandhana, Shruti, Priya Anand and actor-politican Sumalatha were present.

