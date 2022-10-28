Actor Raanna’s new project goes under production

By Express News Service

From watching his family members to living the dream, actor Raanna has come a long way. He gained hands-on knowledge of the film industry and its processes under the guidance of his director brother-in-law, Prem. Currently, Raanna is training with stunt professionals for his upcoming project.

Raanna embarked on his journey as an actor with ‘Ek Love Ya’. He says, “The response Ek Love Ya received has been overwhelming. People loved my work. I shall continue to entertain the audience. The satisfaction you get after their validation is worth everything.”

Raanna attended Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York. After returning, he assisted Prem on the sets of ‘The Villian’. “I got to learn from my three teachers on the sets of Villian - Prem, Shivanna and Sudeep sir,” he says.

Raanna says his mother, sister and brother-in-law are the major source of motivation for him. His new movie is in the pre-production phase currently.

From watching his family members to living the dream, actor Raanna has come a long way. He gained hands-on knowledge of the film industry and its processes under the guidance of his director brother-in-law, Prem. Currently, Raanna is training with stunt professionals for his upcoming project. Raanna embarked on his journey as an actor with ‘Ek Love Ya’. He says, “The response Ek Love Ya received has been overwhelming. People loved my work. I shall continue to entertain the audience. The satisfaction you get after their validation is worth everything.” Raanna attended Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York. After returning, he assisted Prem on the sets of ‘The Villian’. “I got to learn from my three teachers on the sets of Villian - Prem, Shivanna and Sudeep sir,” he says. Raanna says his mother, sister and brother-in-law are the major source of motivation for him. His new movie is in the pre-production phase currently.