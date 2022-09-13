Home Entertainment

Friday movie magic @ 75!

Just last week, International Cinema Day was celebrated in a big way all over America and Europe, wherein theatres offered tickets at a discounted price. 

Published: 13th September 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 08:26 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Moviegoers, this Friday, you will be able to watch movies in theatres for just Rs 75. As a part of the National Cinema Day celebrations (16 September), multiplex owners decided to sell movie tickets for prices as low as Rs 75. Just last week, International Cinema Day was celebrated in a big way all over America and Europe, wherein theatres offered tickets at a discounted price. 

Multiplex Association of India, which has a tie up with PVR Inox, Cinepolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride, Asian Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K, Delite multiplexes in the city said that tickets at `75 is to thank the moviegoers who have helped in the successful run of cinemas post the lockdown.

Sunil Narang, popular Tollywood producer and director of Asian Cinema & Multiplexes Private Limited, says that while he is aware that PVR and some single-screen theatres are welcoming the National Cinema Day with aplomb, the internal board of Asian is currently in talks about how best to ring in the day.

‘We will be having our meeting (on Tuesday) where we will take a final decision about the price of the tickets as well as other activities. Word is also doing the rounds that some theatres will also be decked up in ancient filmy style to honour and celebrate the work of stalwarts of Indian cinema. 

Kishan Prasad, a manager at PVR cinemas Hyderabad says, “The discounted tickets on the National Cinema Day is a gesture of thanks to all our viewers for helping us through and after the pandemic.” Multiplex Association of India recently tweeted: “Cinemas come together to celebrate ‘National Cinema Day’ on 16th Sep, to offer movies for just Rs 75.# National CinemaDay2022 (sic).”

National Cinema Day is being held at more than 4,000 participating screens across the country. Cinepolis and Inox have confirmed that tickets are being sold at Rs 75 at ticket counters for National Cinema Day, but when booking is done online through third-party apps price may vary. Some movies that you can enjoy this friday are Brahmastra, Oke Oka Jeevitham, Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali and Karthikeya 2.

