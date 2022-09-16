Child actor Lokendra Rajpurohit planning to venture into scriptwriting

By Express News Service

For every aspiring artist, Bollywood remains a dream destination. In a time when talent has overshadowed all other aspects of the industry, actors must mould themselves by learning different methods. One such creative lad is Lokendra Singh Rajpurohit, who aspires to become a proficient actor.

Based out of Rajasthan, the 16-year-old is already creating buzz for his maiden single 'Zindagi Ki Masti'. While his love for performing goes back to school, social media platforms have helped him utilise his caliber brilliantly.

He says, "I want to give sufficient time to myself before I think of becoming an actor. The current generation is very competitive. In the entertainment industry, talent is of primary importance. The first impression I leave should be impactful."

Having performed in plays and theatres at an amateur level, Lokendra stated that he would also love to try his hand at scriptwriting. "Writing is a creative process. I love how writers bring an engaging story to life", he added. Lokendra also said that he wants to make the people of his village proud through his work.

