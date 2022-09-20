Home Entertainment

Producer Mohit Parmar on how to craft engaging projects

Published: 20th September 2022 05:45 AM

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Making a film or TV/web series can be gruelling at times. The audience of today is much more critical than ever before. Hence, filmmaking has become a tough task. However, producer Mohit Parmar shares his stance on how to craft outstanding projects that win viewers' hearts.

He understands that the story of a film is the first and foremost way to separate your work from others. Parmar says, "Every movie, short film, or series has its own story. You need to assure that yours is impactful and relatable enough to reach the masses. Many a times, we witness the same plot, but with a different perspective. A lot has to do with from whose standpoint the story is being narrated. People love surprises. Give them that. Think outside the box. The audience has evolved, and so should the content. Reactions and expressions play a major role in moulding the language of new-age cinema. We need to be absurd in our approach. In a world where everything is on the surface, we must make deeper excavations and find new ways to be creative."

He highlights that having an overall package is very important as well. Engaging viewers emotionally as well as intellectually is what makes great cinema work. “People tend to forget the film with no motive. But the ones with a gripping story and a strong reason are cherished for a lifetime,” he says.

Parmar is the founder of House of Joy Productions. He has already produced series like Suraj aur Saanjh and short films like Surprise, Raja Beta, 2 Square, Online Girlfriend, etc. He has a slew of upcoming projects, which include feature films, short films, a music video, and a web show.

