Kajol, Karan Johar, AR Rahman to be part of Discovery series 'The Journey Of India'

Hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, this new six-part series marks India's 75 years of Independence, with each episode featuring a leading voice that showcases key themes in the nation's development.

Published: 23rd September 2022 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

A R Rahman, Kajol and Karan Johar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indian film personalities Kajol, Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati, and A R Rahman will feature in the Warner Bros. Discovery series "The Journey Of India."

This new six-part series marks India's 75 years of Independence. Hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, each episode will feature a leading voice to showcase a key theme in India's development as a nation.

Actor Kajol, who will transport viewers to Bollywood's legacy against the backdrop of an actual film set in action, said she is honoured to be associated with a show that presents the rich history of Indian cinema.

"Bollywood is an enigma that magnificently amalgamates India's zealous spirit of creativity, innovation, and artistic sensibilities.

I'm honoured to be the one presenting to the audiences a show that celebrates the rich history of Indian cinema, which has for ages catered to the tastes of a diverse range of viewers," the actor said in a statement.

Conservationist and "Baahubali" fame actor Rana Daggubati along with Indian author and wildlife conservationist, Latika Nath, will recognise India's successful initiatives in sustainability and conservation.

Renowned Indian author Amish Tripathi will pay homage to India's diversity of religions, and Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna will explore the palatability of Indian cuisine, paralleling his roots to its impact on global cuisine.

It will also feature contributions from director S S Rajamouli, veteran actor Hema Malini, industrialist Anand Mahindra, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, banker Naina Lal Kidwai, climate change activist Vani Murthy, fashion designer Ritu Kumar and renowned dietician Rujuta Diwekar among others.

"The Journey of India," produced by Black Iris for Warner Bros, premieres on October 10, on discovery+ and Discovery's network of channels in India in 12 languages including English, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Assamese, Oriya, Marathi, Punjabi, and Gujarati.

It will also be available on the streaming platform discovery+ in the US, UK, and the Philippines.

