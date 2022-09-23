Home Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer 'Shaakuntalam' to release on Nov 4

"Shaakuntalam" revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by "The Family Man" star Samantha and Dev Mohan ("Sufiyum Sujatayum"), respectively.

Published: 23rd September 2022 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

'Shaakuntalam' movie poster | Twitter

Multilingual mythological drama 'Shaakuntalam' movie poster. (Photo | Twitter/SVC_official)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Multilingual mythological drama "Shaakuntalam", headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is set to be released in theatres on November 4.

Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play 'Abhijnana Shakuntalam', the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar of "Rudhramadevi" fame.

Billed as a whimsical tale, "Shaakuntalam" revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by "The Family Man" star Samantha and Dev Mohan ("Sufiyum Sujatayum"), respectively.

Production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the film's release date and motion poster on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

"Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in Theatres from Nov 4th 2022 Worldwide! #ShaakuntalamOnNov4," the tweet read.

"Pushpa: The Rise" star Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha portrays the role of Prince Bharata, son of Shakuntala and Dushyant.

Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta are also part of the cast.

"Shaakuntalam" is presented by Dil Raju via Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks and is produced by Neelima Guna.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaakuntalam Samantha Ruth Prabhu theatre release
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp