‘Baitullah’: Mukul Madhav Foundation showcases story of millions of child labourers

One in 10 children around the globe is employed as a child labourer. These kids spend their childhood in dire conditions battling poverty and exploitative workplaces. They are in a very vulnerable position. The existence of child labour points to our failure as a society where we cannot guarantee a happy and carefree childhood for our children. While some children get all the love and comfort; many unfortunate ones spend their entire lifetime in the clutches of poverty.

‘Baitullah’, a short film by Mukul Madhav Foundation and Finolex Industries, showcases the hopelessness a child feels when he is used as a labourer. Director Jitendra Rai describes Baitullah as a “stand-up film”. He says, “Child labour is not an isolated phenomenon. All of us can see it, yet we allow it to happen. We all are guilty of the murder of a child’s hopes and aspirations when we allow child labour to flourish. I wrote and directed Baitullah to be unapologetic and real. What it delivers is for you to see.”

Baitullah presents a chilling tale that tugs at the heartstrings. Nobody bats an eye at Baitullah’s condition. The state and citizens, all have the same level of indifference to the plight of child labourers. Nobody steps in until the abused child stands up against his perpetrator - and suddenly he is the ill-mannered one. But, what about all of us who participated in his abuse and let him be treated like this?

Mukul Madhav Foundation has been working with underprivileged children for years and hopes to get their story across with Baitullah. Ritu Chhabria, managing trustee of Mukul Madhav Foundation, believes it would be a wake-up call. She says, "Through this film, we ask the question that we had tackled at the beginning of our journey. It is this thought that inspired us to start working with marginalised and vulnerable children. With Baitullah, we ask our audience the same question, ‘How could each child enjoy the things we take for granted in our lives?’. We hope the viewers also feel inspired and take action to combat child labour."

