I love to live more than just survive: Vikramjeet Virk

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Known for his negative roles across Tollywood and Bollywood, actor Vikramjeet Virk believes to live more than just survive. In Hyderabad to shoot a Tollywood movie Agent, an upcoming action spy thriller film directed by Surender Reddy from a story written by Vakkantham Vamsi and starring Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni, Sakshi Vaidya along with Vikramjeet. CE got in touch with the talented actor to know more about the role and what makes him the go-to actor for negative roles.

“Amongst all the roles I have done till now, the one I am doing in Agent is the toughest one. It has the strongest introduction with negative shades. I am sporting a completely new look,” he says, further adding, “We will wrap up the shoot in a couple of months and I loved the entire experience. I love shooting in Hyderabad. The city has such an amazing infrastructure, connectivity and the people here are so full of love. I want to buy a house and settle down here when I am retiring.”

On being asked of his equation with co-star Akhil and director Surender Reddy, Vikramjeet says, “Akhil is a cool guy, very easy going even though we met for the first time on the set. Whereas, Surender Reddy is a visionary guy. You will not find him chatting around, he is quiet but his work speaks a lot. He mainly speaks through his filmmaking rather than in person.”

Born in Haryana, this Punjabi boy has come a long way making a mark for himself, one film at a time across various movie industries. He took a first step in the world of fashion in the year 2003. His first assignment was Lakme India Fashion Week. There was no looking back after that for Vikramjeet. He bagged his first assignment with a renowned director Ashutosh Gowarikar in Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey in which he played a negative role of a British police officer.

Next was with Mohanlal in Casanovva directed by Rosshan Andrrew. After a stint on various TV shows, he then went on to do two projects in Tollywood — Heart Attack and Bhimavaram Bullodu where he played the characters Makarand Kamatti and Vikram respectively. He has been cast into other Telugu films — Rudhramadevi as King Mahadeva Nayakudu, Sher as Pappi, Dictator as Vicky Bhai and Paisa Vasool as Bob Marley and Amar Akbar Anthon as Vikram Talwar. Even in Bollywood, he did the movie Drive starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Talking about his upcoming projects, he says, “I am working with Raveena Tandon for a thriller web series on Disney + Hotstar — a remake of the American drama Revenge.” But it is not always about work what makes him going. It is in fact sports and adventure. “I love to be busy 24x7, especially in sports. Even when I am shooting, I take 1-2 hours to do some kind of sporting activity.

Currently I have taken up boxing but my all time favourite sporting activity is trekking. I love to live more than just survive,” he shares. The Agent actor is now manifesting a role with director James Cameroon, following the re-release of Avatar movie in theatres. “I want to do a real and strong role like the one of the army major in the movie Avatar and also work with directors like Shankar, SS Rajamouli, Sukumar and Trivikram soon,” he concludes.

