Australian rockers AC/DC mourn original drummer Colin Burgess

Published: 18th December 2023

AC/DC founding member Colin Burgess.(Image posted on X by AC/DC)

By AFP

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA: Australian rockers AC/DC are mourning the band's original drummer Colin Burgess, who has died aged 77, the group said on social media.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess," AC/DC wrote on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook late Saturday.

"He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin."

The posts did not disclose the cause of death.

Burgess was a founding member of the group, best known for the 1979 hit "Highway to Hell" and 1980 album "Back in Black", alongside original singer Dave Evans, bass player Larry Van Kriedt plus guitar-playing brothers Angus and Malcolm Young.

AC/DC formed in 1973, but Burgess left the following year, and was eventually replaced by the band's present drummer Phil Rudd.

Burgess also founded the rock band The Masters Apprentices, who were inducted into the Australian music industry's Hall of Fame in 1998.

