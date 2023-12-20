Thalapathy 68 is neither called Boss nor Puzzle; Archana Kalpathi clarifies

By Express News Service

It is well known that actor Vijay is working with director Venkat Prabhu for his next, tentatively titled Thalapathy 68. When Vijay does a film, fans and netizens find it hard to keep it to themselves, as they end up bombarding social media platforms with speculations and updates, which sometimes end up becoming rumours.

In a similar light, reports have been making rounds that Thalapathy's upcoming film is titled Boss or Puzzle. Some media houses have also reported that the film will have an English title. Additionally, a few X accounts have posed to be Kichcha Sudeep, and have tweeted that the actor has joined the film's cast. However, none of these have come from official sources, and are mere speculations.

Giving clarity on the same, the film's producer Archana Kalpathi took to her official X handle on Wednesday. She wrote, "Just saw all the updates. Thank you for the love. Keep calm and wait for the real one very soon. Venkat Prabhu is cooking something special. It is definitely not Boss or Puzzle. Happy Morning everyone (sic)," she wrote, putting an end to all rumours.

While we await further updates about the film's plot, title and genre, the makers have already announced the ensemble cast of the film. Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhudheva, Mohan, and Jayaram will be joining Vijay in Thalapathy 68. Apart from these actors, the film will also star Venkat's regulars, Vaibhav, Premgi, Ajai Raj, and Aravind Akash.

With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Thalapathy 68 is set to have cinematography by Siddharth Nuni, art direction by Rajeevan, and stunt direction by Dileep Subbarayan. Archana Kalpathi is backing the film under the AGS Entertainment banner.

Just saw all the updates. Thank you for the love Keep calm and wait for the real one very soon @vp_offl is cooking something special. It is definitely not Boss or Puzzle Happy Morning everyone #Thalapathy68 — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) December 20, 2023

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

It is well known that actor Vijay is working with director Venkat Prabhu for his next, tentatively titled Thalapathy 68. When Vijay does a film, fans and netizens find it hard to keep it to themselves, as they end up bombarding social media platforms with speculations and updates, which sometimes end up becoming rumours. In a similar light, reports have been making rounds that Thalapathy's upcoming film is titled Boss or Puzzle. Some media houses have also reported that the film will have an English title. Additionally, a few X accounts have posed to be Kichcha Sudeep, and have tweeted that the actor has joined the film's cast. However, none of these have come from official sources, and are mere speculations. Giving clarity on the same, the film's producer Archana Kalpathi took to her official X handle on Wednesday. She wrote, "Just saw all the updates. Thank you for the love. Keep calm and wait for the real one very soon. Venkat Prabhu is cooking something special. It is definitely not Boss or Puzzle. Happy Morning everyone (sic)," she wrote, putting an end to all rumours. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While we await further updates about the film's plot, title and genre, the makers have already announced the ensemble cast of the film. Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhudheva, Mohan, and Jayaram will be joining Vijay in Thalapathy 68. Apart from these actors, the film will also star Venkat's regulars, Vaibhav, Premgi, Ajai Raj, and Aravind Akash. With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Thalapathy 68 is set to have cinematography by Siddharth Nuni, art direction by Rajeevan, and stunt direction by Dileep Subbarayan. Archana Kalpathi is backing the film under the AGS Entertainment banner. Just saw all the updates. Thank you for the love Keep calm and wait for the real one very soon @vp_offl is cooking something special. It is definitely not Boss or Puzzle Happy Morning everyone #Thalapathy68 — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) December 20, 2023 (This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp