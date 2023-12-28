'Guns & Gulaabs' returning for season two on Netflix 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streamer Netflix on Thursday announced that the crime comedy series "Guns & Gulaabs", created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, will be returning for a second season.

Netflix shared the news of the show's renewal for the sophomore season through a teaser video which the streamer posted on its social media pages.

"Khali haath nahi, Guns & Gulaabs ka naya season leke aaye hain #GunsAndGulaabs Season 2 is coming only on Netflix," Netflix said.

Actors Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah are all returning for the second season.

Set in the 1990s, “Guns & Gulaabs” follows the story of a lovestruck mechanic Paana Tipu (Rao), a reluctant heir to a ruling gang Chhota Ganchi (Gourav), an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos Arjun Verma (Salmaan), and a killer called 4-cut Atmaram (Devaiah).

Rao and Devaiah also shared the announcement video on their Instagram pages.

"Aapka itna pyaar paana, Tipu ke liye prem patra se kam nahi tha.

Tipu ka jalwa dekhna mat bhoolna! #GunsAndGulaabs Season 2, is coming only on Netflix," Rao wrote.

Devaiah posted, "7 janmo jitna pyaar 4 cut atmaram ko dene ke liye bohot bohot shukriya. #Guns&Gulaabs Season 2 coming soon!"

The show's first season came out on Netflix in August this year. It also featured late actor Satish Kaushik in a pivotal role.

