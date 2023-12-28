Home Entertainment

'Guns & Gulaabs' returning for season two on Netflix 

Actors Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah are all returning for the second season.

Published: 28th December 2023 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

guns_and_gulaabs

Guns and Gulaabs: Starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah and TJ Bhanu in lead roles, this web series is created and directed by Raj and D.K.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streamer Netflix on Thursday announced that the crime comedy series "Guns & Gulaabs", created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, will be returning for a second season.

Netflix shared the news of the show's renewal for the sophomore season through a teaser video which the streamer posted on its social media pages.

"Khali haath nahi, Guns & Gulaabs ka naya season leke aaye hain #GunsAndGulaabs Season 2 is coming only on Netflix," Netflix said.

Actors Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah are all returning for the second season.

Set in the 1990s, “Guns & Gulaabs” follows the story of a lovestruck mechanic Paana Tipu (Rao), a reluctant heir to a ruling gang Chhota Ganchi (Gourav), an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos Arjun Verma (Salmaan), and a killer called 4-cut Atmaram (Devaiah).

Rao and Devaiah also shared the announcement video on their Instagram pages.

"Aapka itna pyaar paana, Tipu ke liye prem patra se kam nahi tha.

Tipu ka jalwa dekhna mat bhoolna! #GunsAndGulaabs Season 2, is coming only on Netflix," Rao wrote.

Devaiah posted, "7 janmo jitna pyaar 4 cut atmaram ko dene ke liye bohot bohot shukriya. #Guns&Gulaabs Season 2 coming soon!"

The show's first season came out on Netflix in August this year. It also featured late actor Satish Kaushik in a pivotal role.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
guns and gulaabs Netflix Netflix Series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp