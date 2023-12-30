Culinary revolutionists

Shreya Veronica By

HYDERABAD: This year, the food industry has experienced remarkable growth, propelled by the innovative contributions of inspiring young entrepreneurs and chefs. They’ve transformed the landscape by offering incredible culinary experiences and creating spaces where people can cherish quality moments with their loved ones. As the year draws to a close, we endeavoured to connect with a handful of these talented youngsters who embarked on their careers in the food industry and have achieved notable success.

Yash Trivedi and Kush Trivedi, Lord Of The Drinks

S S Deepak Pragana

Lord Of The Drinks, renowned for its exceptional ambiance, cuisine, and beverages, stands as the most frequented spot in the city. In our conversation with Yash Trivedi and Kush Trivedi, the Managing Directors of Innato Hospitality and the innovative minds behind LOTD, they share their deep passion for the industry. Yash emphasises, “Over the past year, numerous new establishments, including ours, have emerged, and in the coming six months, several more are set to open. The constant factor remains the quality of your offering. Our clientele spans diverse classes, posing a challenge in maintaining and captivating such a varied audience. While our name suggests a focus on drinks, we take immense pride in our culinary mastery. To dispel any misconceptions, our social media platforms predominantly showcase our food, which has undeniably become the cornerstone of LOTD.”

Surya Kumar

Further adding, “Reflecting on our journey, we embraced the LOTD brand in November 2019, and despite the hurdles posed by the pandemic, we transformed an empty piece of land in July 2022 into the vibrant establishment unveiled to the public in April 2023. Surpassing our initial expectations, the scale of success astonished us. Looking ahead, we aim for more intimate spaces, deviating from the grandeur. Plans are underway for a Pan Asian restaurant, alongside ventures into North Indian Mughlai cuisine. Additionally, we are crafting two unique brands, slated for launch in Hyderabad and Goa. This endeavour has always been a passion project, born from our unwavering commitment. Our journey involved learning the intricacies of the industry backend through collaborations with Swiggy and Zomato, culminating in the creation of LOTD. Ultimately, our vision and dedication have steered us toward realizing our dreams, propelling us toward new horizons in the ever-evolving culinary landscape.”

S S Deepak Pragana, Mirai Bar and Kitchen

S S Deepak Pragana, the Managing Director of Mirai Bar and Kitchen, shares insights into his journey within the food industry, “The year 2023 commenced with promising transformations that significantly impacted our lifestyles. However, as the year drew to a close, the F&B industry encountered challenges due to escalating competition, somewhat dampening its earlier successes. Over the past year, the F&B sector has dominated the start-up and investment landscape. Hyderabad, in particular, has witnessed an astonishing metamorphosis in its F&B scene, boasting world-class clubs and an array of global cuisines served in opulent settings. As a young entrepreneur juggling various business domains, the final three months of 2023 proved to be a whirlwind of experiences, providing abundant learning opportunities. This industry aligns closely with my age group, allowing me to leverage customer feedback effectively. Challenges in the start-up realm are invigorating, offering vital insights into market realities. Yet, within Hyderabad’s established F&B arena, the primary hurdles revolve around maintaining consistency, fostering customer relationships, and integrating feedback effectively. In an increasingly competitive landscape, possessing a unique selling proposition (USP) and preserving it consistently remains paramount.”

Surya Kumar, Executive Chef- Voila, Jubilee Hills

Surya Kumar, Executive Chef at Voila with a rich history of serving across diverse culinary destinations, reflects on this year’s experiences in the industry. “This year has been a treasure trove of memories, particularly while contributing to various food festivals in the culturally rich city of Hyderabad. My journey has been marked by exploring and innovating with diverse cuisines like Kashmiri, Telangana, Andhra, Punjabi, and Chettinadu, setting a benchmark for future culinary endeavours. Hyderabad, known for its vibrant cultural tapestry, offers an invaluable learning ground for local cuisines, providing insights crucial for future culinary investments and employment prospects within the hospitality industry. The city’s penchant for a lavish lifestyle, especially during weekends, presents an opportune arena for enhancing our culinary presentations. Investing in creative approaches to food presentation becomes pivotal in captivating guests across a spectrum of cuisines, thereby offering ample room for improvement and innovation,” the chef concludes.

