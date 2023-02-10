Home Entertainment

Hugh Laurie joins espionage thriller 'Tehran' season 3

The Mossad decides Tamar is the ideal candidate for the task because she was born in Iran and sends her across enemy lines while posing as Zhila, a Muslim employee of an electric firm.

Published: 10th February 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Hugh Laurie

Hugh Laurie (Photo | AP)

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

Hugh Laurie has been added to the cast of the Israeli espionage thriller Tehran. The series was recently renewed for a third season by Apple TV+. The series stars Niv Sultan as a Mossad agent. Tehran depicts the tale of Tamar, a Mossad operative entrusted with penetrating a nuclear plant in the titular city, the capital of Iran.

The Mossad decides Tamar is the ideal candidate for the task because she was born in Iran and sends her across enemy lines while posing as Zhila, a Muslim employee of an electric firm. Tamar’s disguise is quickly discovered, and she reconnects with her Iranian ancestry, which makes the spy game riskier for her. Due to its action sequences,

Tehran has also gained popularity among viewers. In Tehran, Hugh Laurie will be playing the part of South African nuclear inspector Eric Peterson. Although we are yet unsure of the plot’s direction, Season 3 will also see the comebacks of Sultan, Shaun Toub, and Shila Ommi, and the introductions of Sasson Gabai, Bahar Pars, and Phoenix Raei.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hugh Laurie Tehran Mossad
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp