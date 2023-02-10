Hugh Laurie joins espionage thriller 'Tehran' season 3

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Hugh Laurie has been added to the cast of the Israeli espionage thriller Tehran. The series was recently renewed for a third season by Apple TV+. The series stars Niv Sultan as a Mossad agent. Tehran depicts the tale of Tamar, a Mossad operative entrusted with penetrating a nuclear plant in the titular city, the capital of Iran.

The Mossad decides Tamar is the ideal candidate for the task because she was born in Iran and sends her across enemy lines while posing as Zhila, a Muslim employee of an electric firm. Tamar’s disguise is quickly discovered, and she reconnects with her Iranian ancestry, which makes the spy game riskier for her. Due to its action sequences,

Tehran has also gained popularity among viewers. In Tehran, Hugh Laurie will be playing the part of South African nuclear inspector Eric Peterson. Although we are yet unsure of the plot’s direction, Season 3 will also see the comebacks of Sultan, Shaun Toub, and Shila Ommi, and the introductions of Sasson Gabai, Bahar Pars, and Phoenix Raei.

Hugh Laurie has been added to the cast of the Israeli espionage thriller Tehran. The series was recently renewed for a third season by Apple TV+. The series stars Niv Sultan as a Mossad agent. Tehran depicts the tale of Tamar, a Mossad operative entrusted with penetrating a nuclear plant in the titular city, the capital of Iran. The Mossad decides Tamar is the ideal candidate for the task because she was born in Iran and sends her across enemy lines while posing as Zhila, a Muslim employee of an electric firm. Tamar’s disguise is quickly discovered, and she reconnects with her Iranian ancestry, which makes the spy game riskier for her. Due to its action sequences, Tehran has also gained popularity among viewers. In Tehran, Hugh Laurie will be playing the part of South African nuclear inspector Eric Peterson. Although we are yet unsure of the plot’s direction, Season 3 will also see the comebacks of Sultan, Shaun Toub, and Shila Ommi, and the introductions of Sasson Gabai, Bahar Pars, and Phoenix Raei.