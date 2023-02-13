AR Rahman’s Le Musk bags nomination for PGA Innovation Award

By Express News Service

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced the nominees for the PGA Innovation Award. Making India proud, AR Rahman’s Le Musk- A Cinematic Sensory Experience has bagged a nomination.

Co-produced and directed by music composer AR Rahman, Le Musk (2022) is a virtual reality thriller film starring Nora Arnezeder, Guy Burnet, Munirih Grace and Mariam Zohrabyan.

On April 27, 2017, a preview of Le Musk was exhibited at the NAB in Las Vegas in space featuring a multi-sensory “Positron Voyager” VR motion platform. Rahman premiered the film’s music, Scent of a song, at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

The film recounts the life of an orphaned girl who becomes a diva on a mission while also working as a full-time heiress and part-time musician. She had one consistent companion the entire time: the lingering Muskan scent. Her life, however, takes a drastic turn when she gets an anonymous note that recalls her enigmatic past.

The veteran music composer took to his social media handles to share the news. Sharing The Hollywood Reporter’s coverage of the nomination, Rahman wrote on Twitter, “Producers Guild Reveals 2023 Innovation Awards. Le Musk experience, Nominated ….EPI” (sic)

The PGA Innovation Award honours the creation of a notable, important novel media program that improves the viewing experience for the audience greatly. Instead of recognising individual producers, the PGA will recognise the winning program as a whole.



