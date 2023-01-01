Cinema: Lights, camera, traction

Seema Sinha By

Express News Service

Being one of the worst-hit businesses during the pandemic, the entertainment industry, in 2022, pulled up its socks, gradually making a revival. OTT swept in to the rescue with memorable productions such as Monica, O My Darling, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen and Qala, along with the second instalments of favourites Mismatched, Panchayat and Delhi Crime. Southern cinema touched newer heights with blockbusters Vikram, KGF: Chapter 2, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Kantara and RRR, which made it to India’s Oscar shortlist. What didn’t quite bounce back though was big-screen Bollywood. This year, will it be able to restore its former glory with the return of the Khans, or will the increasing popularity of southern cinema be the final nail in its coffin? Here is how we can expect to be entertained in 2023:

My Game is Khan

The Hindi film industry is banking its comeback on Shah Rukh and Salman Khan, who have an estimated Rs 1,600 crore riding on their films alone. Shah Rukh, whose last film Zero (2018) bombed, will open the year with Pathaan, followed by Jawan and Dunki. The Republic Day-release has already started courting controversy, but trade analyst Atul Mohan believes that may work in its favour. “Pathaan has become even bigger with debates around it, only adding to the anticipation,” he says. Salman will work his magic on the big screen after four years with Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Other big-banner releases include Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani.Despite the gung-ho, it won’t be easy for Bollywood to satiate the appetite of viewers, who increasingly want meatier content. Writer-director Anees Bazmee says, “It’s a huge challenge for the makers today. Now films have to be crisper and more stylised. Clichéd content will be downright rejected. You can’t take the audience for granted.”

Frame by Frame

Taking the notion of getting inspired a bit too seriously, Bollywood has a number of releases in 2023 that are adaptations of southern films. Director Dharmendra Sharma is currently filming Ajay-Devgn-starrer Bholaa, a remake of Tamil thriller Kaithi. Actor Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, a Tamil blockbuster that bagged National Awards, is getting its Hindi remake with Akshay Kumar. While Ranveer Singh will be seen in the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil hit Anniyan, Karthik Aryan will step into Allu Arjun’s shoes for a remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, titled Shehzada. “South remakes can be called a safe bet, but it has to be as exciting as the original,” says Mohan.

Time Travel

Period dramas––mythology or biopics––are the flavour of the season. Riding on the success of PS-1, the sequel to the Mani Ratnam-magnum opus will release in April. Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the biopic on Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw, and Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Akshay Kumar will woo theatre-goers as he forays into Marathi cinema with Mahesh Manjrekar’s film on Shivaji, and Prabhas will turn Lord Ram for Adi Purush.

Ponniyin Selvan 2

Currently in post-poduction, the film will release in April, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam

Tiger 3

The third instalment of blockbuster Tiger franchise will be released in dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions along with Hindi

Salaar

This action thriller will be released in Kannada and dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions

Pushpa: The Rule

The film will see Allu Arjun reprise his sensational role as Pushpa. It will be released worldwide in 10 languages

Indian 2

The Kamal Haasan-starrer, the first instalment of which was released 25 years ago, will be released in Tamil along with Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam

