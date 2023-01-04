‘Rajinikanth was not traditional hero material

Dese Gowda By

BENGALURU: In the fall of 1972, two aspiring actors from the city were vying for admission in the newly-formed Madras Film Institute (MFI). After clearing a brief interview and screen test by legendary filmmaker Puttanna Kanagal, the two young men, both sons of police officers, were admitted for a three-year course at the institute. One of them topped the course, while the other went on to write a new chapter in Tamil cinema, but both became close friends throughout their time together at the institute and have remained dear friends to this day. Veteran Kannada actor Ashok is still amazed at the way a poor, rough-mannered bus conductor from Bengaluru by the name of Shivaji Rao Gaikwad went on to become ‘Rajinikanth’ and reign supreme in the hearts of south Indian film lovers for nearly five decades. “Whenever I meet Shivaji, I tell him what a miracle he is. He was not a traditional hero material. He neither had the glamour nor the skin tone that the industry demanded back then. And yet he grew beyond anyone’s wildest imagination,” he shares. In a new book titled Geleya Shivaji released recently on Rajinikanth’s birthday, Ashok has tried to encapsulate his friendship with the film icon, while also detailing the former’s meteoric rise. “It was Rajani’s idea. He recommended that I write a book about the times we had, but initially I wasn’t very interested, because I never imagined that I could actually write. I kept no journals, so it’s entirely based on memory. I felt it would be more prudent to write about Shivaji’s journey, the affection and fame he earned rather than just our friendship,” Ashok explains. Ashok remembers Rajinkanth as a rough, hot-tempered, mean-looking young man from their time at MFI. “He was a ruffian and looked like it. Often, he would not think before acting out. It’s still a mystery for me that such a person would go on to become a level-headed, calm person that we all know and love today,” he shares, adding that the enormous wealth and fame thasn’t changed Shivaji much. Born and raised in Bengaluru, Rajinikanth was interested in theatre and acting from a very young age. His performance as Ekalavya in a play based on Mahabharata is said to have drawn praises from Kannada poet D R Bendre. But his path towards an acting career was filled with obstacles. While working as a bus conductor with Bangalore Transportation Service, he was encouraged to join MFI by a friend and colleague, who also financially supported him. Followed initially by a few negative roles, Rajinikanth experienced his initial success from Buvana Our Kelvi Kuri in 1977. More success followed immediately, and he went on to establish him as a bankable actor in Tamil cinema. But apart from a few films early in his career, Rajinikanth hasn’t acted in many Kannada films. Ashok believes that producers here probably couldn’t afford his compensation once he started coming out with blockbusters elsewhere.