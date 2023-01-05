Home Entertainment

Lyricist Beeyar Prasad passes away

ALAPPUZHA: Poet, lyricist, and television anchor B Rajendra Prasad aka Beeyar Prasad died at a private hospital in Changanassery on Wednesday. He was 62. He belongs to Mayasadanam, Mankombu, Kuttanad. He was undergoing treatment after suffering a stroke.

He had penned lyrics for more than 60 Malayalam films and 40 dramas. Many of them were hits. He was also an  actor, television anchor, film assistant director, screenplay writer, and writer.

He became famous through the song ‘Onnamkili ponnankili’ in the Mohanlal-starrer Kilichundan Mabmazham directed by Priyadarshan. Later he penned famous songs ‘Keranirakaladum oru haritha charutheeram’ and ‘Mazhathullikal pozhinjeedumee nadan vazhi’. 

He had written lyrics for Jalolsavam, Vettam, Iruvattom Manavatti, Bungalawil Oudha, Lanka, Oraal, Jayam, Seetha Kalyanam, Kallante Makan, Thattinpurathe Achuthan and other Malayalam films. He has also written lyrics for many music albums and published  a novel ‘Chandrolsavam’.

In 1993, he had written the screenplay for a children’s film, Johny, which won the award for the best children’s film in Malayalam that year. He also acted in the film Theerthadanam (2001).

He is survived by wife Sanitha Prasad (member, Pulinkunnu panchayat), son Kavi Prasad  and daughter Ela Prasad. The funeral will be held on Friday.  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Prasad.

