Vikrant Massey confirms sequel to ‘Haseen Dillruba’

The dark romantic thriller starred Taapsee and Vikrant as the central couple along with Harshvardhan Rane in the cast.

Published: 07th January 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Vikrant Massey. (File Photo)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

A ctor Vikrant Massey will join Taapsee Pannu in the sequel to their 2021 Netflix thriller Haseen Dillruba. Vikrant said he will begin shooting for the new installment this month. Directed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dillruba followed a woman accused of murdering her husband in a cylinder blast. The dark romantic thriller starred Taapsee and Vikrant as the central couple along with Harshvardhan Rane in the cast.

Talking about Haseen Dillruba 2, Vikrant said, “I am confirming that it’s coming.” The actor elaborated, “A lot of it is going to be really different. Except for me and Tapsee, there are so many new things. It’s another crazy experience... We had left an interesting open ending buffer for a second part and how we can do that and luckily for us the audience responded and in 15 days now I am going to start the shoot for it. Please do go and watch the film.” Vikrant also has 12th Fail, Gaslight, and Sector 36 in the offing. Taapsee was recently in Blurr. Her next is Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan. 

