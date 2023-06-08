First look of Zack Snyder’s epic space opera Rebel Moon out

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Zack Snyder is working on an epic space opera film titled Rebel Moon. Netflix has now released the first look poster of the film which is slated to release on December 22.

The film is based on a screenplay that Snyder co-wrote with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad. It is inspired by Akira Kurosawa's film Seven Samurai, and is scheduled to release in two parts.

Netflix has produced the film in collaboration with Grand Electric along with Zack Snyder and his wife Deborah Snyder’s production house The Stone Quarry. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Cary Elwes, and Anthony Hopkins.

The official synopsis of Rebel Moon says, “A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. The desperate civilians dispatch Kora, a young woman who has a mysterious past to seek out warriors from nearby planets to help them challenge the regent.”

