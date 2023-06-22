Home Entertainment

Tomorrow x Together, Jonas Brothers collaboration song to release next month

After teasing fans for a few days, the two music groups confirmed their collaboration on social media on Wednesday night.

Published: 22nd June 2023 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

'Do It Like That'

Tomorrow x Together band with Jonas brothers. ( Photo | Twitter@Nick Jonas)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Popular South Korean band Tomorrow x Together (TXT) and American trio Jonas Brothers are set to release "Do It Like That", their collaborative digital single, on July 7.

According to a press release, the makers said the song "promises to be the ultimate summer anthem of the year".

After teasing fans for a few days, the two music groups confirmed their collaboration on social media on Wednesday night.

"Tomorrow x Together and Jonas Brothers will release the digital single, 'Do It Like That', on Friday, July 7, 2023," BigHit Music, the agency behind TXT, posted an update on the global fan community forum Weverse.

Nick Jonas, one of three members of the Jonas Brothers, took to Twitter to update fans and followers about the new song.

"This is gonna be fun.

Let's get it @txt_bighit! #DoItLikeThat drops July 7th! #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER," the vocalist wrote.

While TXT is a quintet comprising members of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas are the other two members of the American band.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tomorrow x Together Jonas Brothers
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp