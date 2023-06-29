Home Entertainment

BENEE and Mallrat release the official song for FIFA Women's World Cup

Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the tournament will kick off on July 20, with the final to be played on August 20.

Published: 29th June 2023 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

'Do It Again', the Official Song of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: What's a World Cup without an anthem, a rallying song for fans around the world? 

In advance of the Women's World Cup, running July 20 through Aug. 20, New Zealand alt-pop artist BENEE and Australian musician Mallrat have released "Do It Again," the official song of this year's tournament, which is hosted by their respective countries.

They will perform the song at the opening ceremony at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, before the first match between New Zealand and Norway. 

"Do It Again" recalls the energetic, eclectic pop of both performers like a marriage between BENEE's 2020 viral hit, "Supalonely," and Mallrat's accessible experimentalism, found in the song "Groceries." 

"Wake up / This is the start of it," the women sing in the song's ascendant chorus. "Head's up / We're coming home again." 

Earlier this month, FIFA announced it will pay each player at the Women's World Cup at least $30,000, and the 23 players on the title-winning team will each get $270,000, following a promise made in March to better compensate the 732 players taking part in the tournament. 

ALSO READ | FIFA Women's World Cup guide: US aiming to win third title in a row but it won't be easy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FootballFIFA Women's World CupDo It AgainBENEEMallrat
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp